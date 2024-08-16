WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain UK teens charged with terrorism

Teens Face London Court Hearing on Far-right Terrorism Charges Unrelated to Recent UK Rioting

Friday, 16 August 2024 06:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Two teenagers were due in a London courtroom Friday on charges related to extreme right-wing terrorism that is not connected to recent rioting in the country, police said.

Rex Clark, 18, of London and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, of Cheshunt, northeast of the city, face charges of preparation of terrorist acts. Vinogradova is also charged with two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Police said their investigation was ongoing but they don't think there's a broader threat at this time.

“These are extremely serious charges but I would urge the public not to speculate any further about this case," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the counter-terrorism force at the Metropolitan Police.

Vinogradova was initially arrested on Aug. 4 on suspicion of having a gun and collecting information that could be useful to a terrorist. She was arrested again Aug. 10 with Clark and police got a warrant to detain them.

Murphy said the allegations are not related to recent unrest that swept across much of England and roiled Belfast, Northern Ireland. More than a week of violent clashes with police broke out July 30 after far-right agitators spread misinformation online that incorrectly said the suspect in a stabbing that killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The two teens were due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Two teenagers were due in a London courtroom Friday on charges related to extreme rightwing terrorism that is not connected to recent rioting in the country, police said.Rex Clark, 18, of London and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, of Cheshunt, northeast of the city, face charges of...
Britain UK teens charged with terrorism
238
2024-00-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved