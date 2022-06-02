Britain Plans to Send Medium-Range Rockets to Ukraine

The United Kingdom wants the U.S. to green light a British plan to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, Politico is reporting.

The news outlet attributed its information to a person familiar with the matter and a document outlining the proposal.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden talked about transferring the American-made M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. The U.S. must officially sign off on the British plan because of export regulations.

According to Politico, it is near-certain the U.S. will approve the plane.

The British move came after Biden agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can hit long-range Russian targets.

Reuters reported that Russia had criticized the U.S. move.

"We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

But Biden, in a column in The New York Times, said: "We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."

Meanwhile, the British remained mum on their move to send the M270 to Ukraine. Politico reported the British Embassy in the U.S. didn't return calls seeking comment on the story. The National Security Council and State Department also did not return calls.

The missile system can hit targets about 50 miles away, Politico noted. Ukrainian officials have sought the weapons amid heavy Russian artillery barrages in the East.

But until recently, Western officials had been concerned that the rockets could be used by Ukraine to attack inside Russian territory. They had worried the move could spur Russian President Vladimir Putin to use chemical or nuclear weapons.