Tags: britain | tanks | ukraine | decision

UK to Still Make Final Decision on Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Downing Street

rishi sunak leaves downing street
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves number 10 Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, England, Dec. 7, 2022. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 07:49 AM EST

Britain has not yet made a final decision on whether to send tanks to Ukraine for the first time to help the country fight Russian forces, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that Britain would continue to co-ordinate its support with allies after Germany, France and the United States all indicated last week they would provide armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"We haven't made any final decisions on provision of tanks at this stage... Until decisions are made on these sorts of things, we don't comment on speculation around what further equipment may or may not be sent," the spokesperson told reporters.

"We will continue to discuss with Ukrainian counterparts about what is the best form we can provide. And that's done in conjunction with our allies." 

