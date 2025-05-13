WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: britain starmer house fire arson

A Man Has Been Arrested over Fire at British Prime Minister Starmer's Private House

A Man Has Been Arrested over Fire at British Prime Minister Starmer's Private House

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 03:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.

The 21-year-old was arrested early Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze early Monday that damaged the door of the north London house.

Starmer does not currently live there. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.The 21yearold was arrested early Tuesday.No one was injured in...
britain starmer house fire arson
89
2025-00-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved