WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: britain stabbing attack london police

Police in London Say a Man Is Arrested after a Child and Adult Were Stabbed in a Busy Square

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police say a man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in central London.

Monday's attack occurred in Leicester Square, which is heavily visited by tourists at this time of year.

Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The stabbing occurred as Britain is on edge after violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
London's Metropolitan Police say a man has been arrested after an 11yearold girl and a 34yearold woman were stabbed in central London.Monday's attack occurred in Leicester Square, which is heavily visited by tourists at this time of year.Police said the two victims were...
britain stabbing attack london police
112
2024-00-12
Monday, 12 August 2024 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved