×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Scotland | Sturgeon

Reports: Scottish Leader Sturgeon to Resign after 8 Years

Reports: Scottish Leader Sturgeon to Resign after 8 Years

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 06:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as first minister of Scotland, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Sturgeon, who has led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years, is expected to give a news conference later at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh.

Her office declined to comment on the report.

Scotland’s leader has been under fire amid a controversy over a Scottish law that makes it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.

Scotland is part of the U.K. but, like Wales and Northern Ireland, has its own semi-autonomous government with broad powers over areas including health care.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as first minister of Scotland, the BBC reported Wednesday.Sturgeon, who has led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years, is expected to give a news conference later at her official residence,...
Britain,Scotland,Sturgeon
108
2023-00-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved