Britain to Criminalize Revenge Porn, Hidden Cameras

The British Ministry of Justice has expanded the country's Online Safety Bill to protect victims from pornographic deepfakes, revenge pornography, the use of hidden cameras, and other abuses that involve sharing intimate images without consent.

"We must do more to protect women and girls, from people who take or manipulate intimate photos to hound or humiliate them," deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab said, reports Tech Crunch.

"Our changes will give police and prosecutors the powers they need to bring these cowards to justice and safeguard women and girls from such vile abuse."

The amendment will result in more perpetrators facing prosecution and potentially time in jail and includes prohibitions against behaviors including "downblousing," where photos are taken down a woman's shirt without her consent, and the installation of hidden cameras and other equipment used to record images of a person without their consent.

The changes also mark the first time the sharing of deepfakes has been criminalized. The use of artificial intelligence to generate images and videos has led to the rise of deepfake pornography generation.

The UK passed a law in 2015 against revenge porn, but victims and advocates have said for years that the law has not worked. There have been some targeted changes, including making the distribution of "upskirting" images illegal in 2019 and outlawing "cyber flashing" in March.

The amendment follows Law Commission recommendations after a review of intimate image abuse last year. Those recommendations include repealing and replacing current legislation to include prohibitions against certain activities, including a new offense of sharing an intimate image without consent as well as offenses that are based on intent to cause alarm, humiliation, distress, or for obtaining sexual gratification.

The changes also include making it illegal to install equipment that allows offensive images to be taken and the non-consensual sharing of deepfakes, or manufactured intimate images.

According to the UK government, about 1 in 14 adults in England and Wales have faced the threat of someone sharing intimate images, and police have recorded 28,000 reports of people disclosing private sexual images without consent.

It was noted that there is one website, which virtually strips women naked, has gotten 38 million hits in the first 8 months of 2021, leading lawmakers and campaign groups to call for a ban on the use of AI to "nudify" women.

Meanwhile, the Online Safety Bill has been on pause while the government works on drafting amendments, but will return ot Parliament on Dec. 5 and could take some time to be approved. The government hasn't offered a timetable for the changes to law based on intimate imagery abuse, saying it will bring forward the changes as soon as time allows and will announce further details "in due course."