×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: britain radical preacher anjem choudary london court

Radical British Preacher Anjem Choudary Pleads Not Guilty to Terrorism Charges

Monday, 25 March 2024 10:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleaded not guilty Monday in a London courtroom to two terrorism-related charges.

Choudary, 57, pleaded not guilty to membership in a banned organization, the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group.

The British government outlawed Al-Muhajiroun in 2010 as a group involved in committing, preparing for or promoting terrorism.

The group has since operated under many names, including the Islamic Thinkers Society, which Choudary has spoken to, prosecutors said.

Choudary, a high-profile Islamist preacher, faces trial June 4 in Kingston Crown Court along with Khaled Hussein. The trial is expected to last up to two months.

Hussein, 29, of Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, pleaded not guilty to membership in al-Muhajiroun.

Both appeared in Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, by video link from separate jails.

They were arrested June 17 after Hussein landed at Heathrow Airport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleaded not guilty Monday in a London courtroom to two terrorismrelated charges.Choudary, 57, pleaded not guilty to membership in a banned organization, the radical Muslim group alMuhajiroun, and addressing meetings to encourage...
britain radical preacher anjem choudary london court
151
2024-00-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved