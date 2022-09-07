×
Tags: Britain | Queen

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Meeting of Privy Council

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 03:00 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

The council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland.

Truss would have taken the oath as First Lord of the Treasury, one of her other titles, and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn in during the session. The meeting will be rescheduled.

The decision is likely to spark renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

The latest issue won’t require a hospital stay, and the queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
