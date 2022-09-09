×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Queen | Next Steps

What's Next as UK Mourns, King Charles III Starts Reign

Friday, 09 September 2022 08:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

Friday, September 9

- King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

- Noon local time (1100GMT) - Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.

- Noon - Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

- 1 p.m. - Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

- Afternoon - The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

- 6 p.m. - The king makes a televised address to the nation.

- 6 p.m. - A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, September 10

- Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

- Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

- The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.

- She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

- A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

- The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.Friday,...
Britain,Queen,Next Steps
296
2022-01-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved