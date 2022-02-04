×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Queen | Dorgi

Queen's Canine Gate-crashes as She Views Mementoes of Reign

Queen's Canine Gate-crashes as She Views Mementoes of Reign

Friday, 04 February 2022 03:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was interrupted by a canine gate-crasher as she viewed mementoes from her reign ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

While the monarch inspected the memorabilia, including cards and artwork sent in by children and other members of the public to congratulate her on earlier anniversaries, one of her dogs trotted into the room at Windsor Castle. Candy — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, known as a dorgi — lapped the room and inspected a small group of reporters on hand.

“And where did you come from? I know what you want,” the queen chirped as Candy came over.

The event was held two weeks ago but announced by the palace on Friday ahead of the milestone on Sunday.

Elizabeth has three dogs. The elderly Candy, a young corgi called Muick, and a corgi puppy which replaced another puppy that died unexpectedly last year.

Candy made an appearance at another event earlier this year, taking a star turn when Elizabeth held a face-to-face audience with the outgoing armed forces chief, Gen. Nick Carter, in November.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Queen Elizabeth II was interrupted by a canine gate-crasher as she viewed mementoes from her reign ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. While the monarch inspected the memorabilia, including cards and artwork sent in by children and other members of...
Britain,Queen,Dorgi
185
2022-00-04
Friday, 04 February 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved