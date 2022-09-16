×
UK Police: 2 Officers Stabbed in Central London,

Friday, 16 September 2022 04:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at a round 6 a.m. (0500GMT).

The force says both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He is also in the hospital. Police say a Taser was used during the arrest.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the incident. It comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative sites.

Friday, 16 September 2022 04:01 AM
