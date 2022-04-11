×
Britain | Lawmaker Killed

IS Fanatic Found Guilty of Killing UK Lawmaker David Amess

Monday, 11 April 2022 09:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — A jury in London on Monday found an Islamic State fanatic guilty of stabbing lawmaker David Amess to death and plotting to attack other lawmakers.

The jury deliberated for just 18 minutes to find Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murder and preparing terrorist acts. The 26-year-old carried out the attack at the veteran lawmaker’s office on Oct. 15 last year.

He had defended his actions by saying Amess deserved to die as a result of voting for airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


