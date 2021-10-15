×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Lawmaker Attacked

Reports: UK Lawmaker Stabbed While Meeting Constituents

Friday, 15 October 2021 09:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.Amess' London office confirmed Friday that police...
Britain,Lawmaker Attacked
64
2021-01-15
Friday, 15 October 2021 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved