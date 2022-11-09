×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | King

Police Detain Man after Eggs Thrown at King Charles III

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Charles and Camilla also are due to visit the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar,...
Britain,King
140
2022-00-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved