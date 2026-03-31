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King Charles III Will Undertake State Visit to the United States and Bermuda in Late April

King Charles III Will Undertake State Visit to the United States and Bermuda in Late April

Tuesday, 31 March 2026 09:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.

Trump is known to be very fond of the royal family, but has had little patience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has offered only defensive support for his longtime ally in the Iran war.

Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, but it will be his first state visit to the country. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook four state visits to the U.S.

The king also will travel to Bermuda, his first visit to the overseas territory as monarch.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.The visit follows U.S. President Donald...
britain king charles state visit us bermuda
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2026-00-31
Tuesday, 31 March 2026 09:00 AM
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