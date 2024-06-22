WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain Japan Emperor state visit

Emperor and Empress of Japan Arrive in UK Ahead of Long-Awaited State Visit

Emperor and Empress of Japan Arrive in UK Ahead of Long-Awaited State Visit

Saturday, 22 June 2024 03:01 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako arrived in the U.K. on Saturday ahead of a long-awaited official state visit originally scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans.

The smiling couple, who landed late afternoon at Stansted Airport north of London, will spend seven days in the U.K. carrying out private engagements before the official state visit begins on June 25. The couple have connections to the U.K., having studied at the University of Oxford at different times.

The trip was intended to be the 64-year-old emperor’s first overseas visit after he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. But it was delayed by COVID-19. He later attended Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral in September 2022.

The state visit begins Tuesday, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla will formally welcome the emperor and empress before they take a ceremonial carriage ride to Buckingham Palace. Naruhito will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Westminster Abbey then return to the palace for a state banquet.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who are in the midst of a general election campaign before the vote on July 4, are both set to attend the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako arrived in the U.K. on Saturday ahead of a longawaited official state visit originally scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans.The smiling couple, who landed late afternoon at Stansted...
Britain Japan Emperor state visit
217
2024-01-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved