×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | House Fire

4 Children Die after Intense Fire Rips through London Home

Friday, 17 December 2021 03:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Four children have died after a fire ripped through a home in south London, authorities said.

About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night.

The four children, who are believed to be related, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their ages weren't immediately available.

“This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,’’ London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.’’

Roe said the firefighters were being offered counselling as a priority. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Four children have died after a fire ripped through a home in south London, authorities said.About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night. The four...
Britain,House Fire
137
2021-00-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved