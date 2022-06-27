×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Glastonbury

Lamar Closes Glastonbury with Call for Women's Rights

Lamar Closes Glastonbury with Call for Women's Rights

Monday, 27 June 2022 09:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year's Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns.

Lamar, 35, ended his new song “Savior” by chanting “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before dropping his microphone and walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday.

The dramatic protest came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was among big names including Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to feature at the festival in southwest England, which welcomed back 200,000 music fans for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross, 78, treated the crowds to hits including “Baby Love” and “You Can't Hurry Love” earlier Sunday, while McCartney, 80, performed Beatles classics and newer material during a two-hour set on Saturday.

McCartney duetted with Springsteen, and thanks to technology, he also sang a duet of “I've Got a Feeling” with remastered vocals from the late John Lennon as footage of Lennon was played on large screens.

In all, 3,000 performers played at the four-day festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year's Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant "Godspeed for women's rights" as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns. Lamar, 35, ended his new song "Savior" by chanting "they judge you,...
Britain,Glastonbury
213
2022-00-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved