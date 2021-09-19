Correction: Britain-Gender Story

LONDON (AP) — In a story published on Sept. 17, 2021, about a British court case on puberty blockers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that the medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty could be given without parental consent. The court ruled that a judge’s consent was not required in cases where the child, its parents and its doctors agreed to the treatment.
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.