Tags: Britain | Gender

Correction: Britain-Gender Story

Sunday, 19 September 2021 01:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — In a story published on Sept. 17, 2021, about a British court case on puberty blockers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that the medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty could be given without parental consent. The court ruled that a judge’s consent was not required in cases where the child, its parents and its doctors agreed to the treatment.

