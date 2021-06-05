×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Britain | G7 | Finance Ministers

G-7 Nations Sign Key Pact to Make Tech Giants Pay Fair Taxes

Saturday, 05 June 2021 08:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s treasury chief said the world’s richest countries have signed a landmark global agreement to confront tax avoidance and make sure giant tech companies pay their fair share.

Rishi Sunak said finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations signed the agreement on the second and final day of meetings in London.

“I’m delighted to say that G-7 finance ministers today, after years of discussions, have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it’s fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places,” Sunak said in a video message posted on Twitter.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain's treasury chief said the world's richest countries have signed a landmark global agreement to confront tax avoidance and make sure giant tech companies pay their fair share. Rishi Sunak said finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations...
Britain,G7,Finance Ministers
119
2021-00-05
Saturday, 05 June 2021 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved