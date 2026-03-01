UK, France, Germany Vow to Defend Interests After Iran Attacks

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany said on Sunday they were ready to take steps to defend their interests in the region after the "indiscriminate and disproportionate" missile attacks by Iran.

"We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially fire missiles and drones at their source" the leaders of the so called E-3 said in a statement.

"We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this."