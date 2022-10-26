×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Economy

UK Treasury Chief Delays Detailing New Economic Plans

UK Treasury Chief Delays Detailing New Economic Plans

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 07:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country’s economic affairs until Nov. 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.

Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on Oct. 31.

The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have agreed that the statement will include a forecast from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

“It will contain the UK’s medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability," the Treasury said on Twitter.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country's economic affairs until Nov. 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was...
Britain,Economy
117
2022-00-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved