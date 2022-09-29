×
Tags: Britain | Economy

UK's Truss Defends Economic Plan That Sent Pound Tumbling

Thursday, 29 September 2022 04:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan Thursday and said she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since her government’s announcement of billions in uncosted tax cuts roiled markets and drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing a “very, very difficult” economic situation. But she said the problems were global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring.

Truss told BBC local radio that “we had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan Thursday and said she's willing to make "difficult decisions" to get the economy growing.In her first public comments since her government's announcement of billions in uncosted tax cuts roiled markets and drove...
Newsmax Media, Inc.

