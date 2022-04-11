×
UK Economic Growth Slows amid Declines in Manufacturing

Monday, 11 April 2022 04:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and chemicals.

Gross domestic product increased just 0.1% from a month earlier, down from the 0.8% growth reported in January, the Office for National Statistics said Monday.

The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6% in the month. Construction fell 0.1%. Those declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6% jump in accommodation and food services.

Monthly GDP is now 1.5% above pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said. While services output is 2.1% higher than in February 2020. Construction is up 1.1%, while manufacturing and production are 1.9% below pre-pandemic levels.

Service industries account for about 80% of the U.K.’s economic output.

