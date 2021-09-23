×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Economy

Bank of England Keeps Rates on Hold, Warns over Inflation

Thursday, 23 September 2021 08:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to rise further over coming months largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices.

The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program.

Many economists think that the bank will start to raise interest rates next year to combat above-target inflation.

The Bank of England is tasked with setting monetary policy to meet an annual inflation target of 2%. Inflation is currently running at 3.2% and expected to ratchet higher in coming months following the uptick in energy prices and increased demand after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to rise further over coming months largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy...
Britain,Economy
130
2021-01-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved