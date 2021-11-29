×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | britain | covid | vaccine | booster

Britain to Offer Everyone a COVID-19 Booster Eventually: Vaccine Official

A member of the public is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
A member of the public is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center. (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Monday, 29 November 2021 07:15 AM

Britain is moving towards offering everyone a COVID-19 booster vaccine, a member of Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Monday, ahead of an expected decision on whether to extend and speed up booster shots.

"Inevitably, everybody will be offered a booster," Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC TV.

"But what we want to do is make sure that it's done in a sensible order so that those that are most vulnerable for this infection can get boosted and their natural immunity levels can go up."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain is moving towards offering everyone a COVID-19 booster vaccine, a member of Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Monday, ahead of an expected decision on whether to extend and speed up booster shots. "Inevitably, everybody will be offered a booster," Anthony...
britain, covid, vaccine, booster
94
2021-15-29
Monday, 29 November 2021 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved