Woman Injured in London Concert Crowd Crush Dies in Hospital

Saturday, 17 December 2022 10:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.

London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform.

The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.

Asake said he was “overwhelmed with grief" at Ikumelo's death.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.

The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries.

It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by Ikumelo's death.

“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time," he said.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible."

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


