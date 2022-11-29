×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Channel Deaths

Man Arrested in UK over Deaths of 27 During Channel Crossing

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 01:00 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — British police on Tuesday arrested a man over the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last year.

The U.K.’s National Crime Agency said Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was detained in the town of Cheltenham in southwest England after an investigation by U.K. and French authorities. He is accused of being a member of an organized crime gang that was behind the dangerous crossing.

Only two people survived when the packed boat sank between France and England on Nov. 27, 2021. Twenty-seven are confirmed to have died and four are still missing.

“The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died,” crime agency deputy director Craig Turner said.

Abwbaker is due to appear Wednesday at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face a French extradition request.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, often attempting the journey in small boats organized by smuggling gangs. More than 40,000 people have arrived in Britain after making the hazardous Channel trip so far this year, up from 28,000 in all of 2021 and 8,500 in 2020.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British police on Tuesday arrested a man over the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last year.The U.K.'s National Crime Agency said Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was detained in the town of Cheltenham in southwest...
Britain,Channel Deaths
201
2022-00-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved