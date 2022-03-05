×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | britain | cease-fire | mariupol | humanitarian

UK Accuses Russia of Using Mariupol Cease-Fire to Reset Forces

the map of ukraine with russia's attack targets and troop movements
(Newsmax Media)

Saturday, 05 March 2022 12:42 PM

Britain said Saturday that Russia's proposed cease-fire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was probably an attempt to deflect international condemnation while giving itself a chance to reset its forces for a renewed offensive.

"By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility for current and future civilian casualties in the city," the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update.

Russia said earlier it had opened humanitarian corridors near the besieged cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. Russia's defense ministry accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported.

But Mariupol's city council said Russia was not observing the cease-fire.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain said Saturday that Russia's proposed cease-fire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was probably an attempt to deflect international condemnation while giving itself a chance to reset its forces for a renewed offensive.
britain, cease-fire, mariupol, humanitarian, evacuation, invasion
108
2022-42-05
Saturday, 05 March 2022 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved