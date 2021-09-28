×
Royals Join Cast of New Bond Film for Glitzy London Premiere

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 04:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die" walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie's world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d would get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: "It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I'm good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept.30.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


