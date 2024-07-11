WATCH TV LIVE

UK Police Find 2 Suitcases Believed to Contain Human Remains

Thursday, 11 July 2024 01:01 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Police in the southwestern England city of Bristol are searching for a man who was behaving suspiciously on a local bridge just before the discovery of two suitcases believed to contain human remains.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived on the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midnight Wednesday, only 10 minutes after receiving reports of the man behaving strangely. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone.

“This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognize the concern it will be causing our communities,’’ Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said.

Police, who are being assisted by the coastguard, said they were still “working out” the man's identity and released an image, though they warned the public not to approach him.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin,” Hayward-Melen said.

The landmark bridge spans the Avon Gorge, and was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel. It opened in 1864.

“Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area, and the bridge will remain closed while these inquiries are conducted,” she said.

