UK Gov't Approves Extradition of Assange; Appeal Possible

LONDON (AP) — The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges.

The government said Friday that Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed the extradition order. It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S.

The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.