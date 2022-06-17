×
Tags: Britain | Assange

UK Gov't Approves Extradition of Assange; Appeal Possible

Friday, 17 June 2022 06:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges.

The government said Friday that Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed the extradition order. It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S.

The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Britain,Assange
