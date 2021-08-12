×
Britain to Send Troops to Kabul to Help U.K. Nationals Leave

Thursday, 12 August 2021 05:01 PM

LONDON (AP) — Britain will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help U.K. nationals leave the country amid increasing violence and deteriorating security, the ministry of defense said Thursday.

A ministry statement said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. They will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate to Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside U.K. forces in Afghanistan.

The additional forces are expected to arrive in Kabul “over the coming days” and will be deployed on a short-term basis, the ministry statement said.

“The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. “We must do everything we can to ensure their safety.”

