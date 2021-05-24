×
Tags: Britain | Activist Shot

Party Says UK Black Activist Seriously Wounded in Shooting

Monday, 24 May 2021 04:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in antiracism demonstrations in Britain is in critical condition after being shot in London, her political party says.

The Taking the Initiative Party says Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on Sunday. It said Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, had received “numerous death threats.”

The recently founded Taking the Initiative Party said Johnson, a member of its executive leadership committee, was “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.”

The Metropolitan Police force said a 27-year-old woman was in a hospital in critical condition after being shot in southeast London early Sunday. It did not identify her, but said “there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident.”

The force said officers were called to reports of gunshots in the Peckham area of the city just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the shooting took place near a house where a party was taking place.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


