Police in Brazil Report an Explosion outside the Country's Supreme Court in the Capital

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 07:00 PM EST

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil said there was an explosion Wednesday outside the country's Supreme Court in capital of Brasilia. Images on local media showed a body on the ground.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details.

Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil's top court, told The Associated Press he heard two blasts which caused the building to be evacuated. He said the person lying on the ground outside the court appeared to be dead.

Firefighters later confirmed one death but did not identify the person.

José Chrispiniano, a spokesman for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 07:00 PM
