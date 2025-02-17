WATCH TV LIVE

Rio de Janeiro's Hottest Day in at Least a Decade Sends Residents to the Beach

Monday, 17 February 2025 08:00 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro recorded its hottest day in at least a decade when temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius (111 F) on Monday as residents flocked to the ocean to try to cool off.

It was the highest temperature since the southeastern Brazilian city started a climate alert system just over 10 years ago. The second-highest was 43.8°C in November 2023.

City officials issued an alert for extreme heat for the coming days, set up hydration stations and prepared the public health system to handle an increase in heat-related cases.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes on Sunday ruled out canceling Carnival festivities that ramp up over the coming weeks, but he recommended that revelers take precautions.

There has been heightened concern about heat at public events in Brazil since a Taylor Swift fan died during her Eras Tour concert in Rio during the November 2023 heat wave.

