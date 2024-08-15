WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brazil lula venezuela election maduro

Brazil's Lula Says Maduro Could Call for New Election in Venezuela 'if He Has Good Sense'

Brazil's Lula Says Maduro Could Call for New Election in Venezuela 'if He Has Good Sense'

Thursday, 15 August 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Thursday morning that he still doesn’t recognize Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro as the winner of last month’s presidential election and that his counterpart could call for a new vote “if he has good sense.”

“Maduro still has six months left in his term. He is the president regardless of the election. If he has good sense, he could call upon the people of Venezuela, perhaps even call for new elections, create an electoral committee and allow observers from around the world to monitor,” Lula said in an interview with Radio T.

He also mentioned that Maduro still owes an explanation to Brazilians and the rest of the world.

“We want the National Electoral Council, which managed the elections, to publicly announce who won,” he added.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Thursday morning that he still doesn't recognize Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro as the winner of last month's presidential election and that his counterpart could call for a new vote "if he has good sense.""Maduro...
brazil lula venezuela election maduro
133
2024-01-15
Thursday, 15 August 2024 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved