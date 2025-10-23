Brazil's Lula Will Seek Reelection in 2026

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he will run for reelection next year, seeking a fourth term in office.

Speaking during a state visit to Indonesia alongside President Prabowo Subianto, Lula said he remains energized despite his age.

"I'll be 80, but I have the same energy I had at 30. I will run for a fourth term in Brazil," Lula said.

His current term ends in late 2026. The leftist leader has already won three presidential elections – in 2002, 2006 and 2022.

Earlier this year, Lula had already hinted a possible reelection, but stopped short of making a formal announcement. His latest remarks came about a year ahead of the 2026 election.

It remains unclear who will be his main challenger.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to Lula in 2022, is currently barred from running due to electoral court rulings and was recently sentenced to over 27 years in prison for an alleged coup attempt. He denies wrongdoing and says he will run.