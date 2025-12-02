Lula and Trump Talk Tariffs, Organized Crime in Call

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called United States' President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when both leaders spoke about trade, the economy, and fighting organized crime, the Brazilian Presidential Palace said.

Lula thanked Trump for his decision to remove additional tariffs on U.S. imports of Brazilian goods including coffee and beef, and added Brazil seeks to progress on talks about products still affected by the levies, the palace said in a statement.

During the 40-minute call, Lula also stressed the urgency of strengthening cooperation with the United States to fight international organized crime, according to the statement.