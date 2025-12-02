WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: brazil | luiz inácio lula | donald trump | phone call | trade | tariffs | economy

Lula and Trump Talk Tariffs, Organized Crime in Call

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 01:06 PM EST

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called United States' President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when both leaders spoke about trade, the economy, and fighting organized crime, the Brazilian Presidential Palace said.

Lula thanked Trump for his decision to remove additional tariffs on U.S. imports of Brazilian goods including coffee and beef, and added Brazil seeks to progress on talks about products still affected by the levies, the palace said in a statement.

During the 40-minute call, Lula also stressed the urgency of strengthening cooperation with the United States to fight international organized crime, according to the statement. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called United States' President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when both leaders spoke about trade, the economy, and fighting organized crime, the Brazilian Presidential Palace said.
brazil, luiz inácio lula, donald trump, phone call, trade, tariffs, economy, crime
98
2025-06-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved