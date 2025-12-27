WATCH TV LIVE

Pilot Dies in Ultralight Plane Crash off Copacabana Beach in Brazil

Saturday, 27 December 2025 02:00 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An ultralight plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the sea off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot, local authorities said.

The pilot's body was sent to a medical examiner’s office for identification, officials said.

Fire department rescue teams were working at the site using Jet Skis, inflatable boats, divers and aerial support. The search also includes sonar equipment to help locate possible additional victims and wreckage.

Security camera footage released by authorities shows the plane diving nose-first into the sea near the beach around 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT).

The Brazilian air force said that it opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. The aircraft was a Cessna 170A owned by an advertising company.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


