'Lightning Rod' Author Meltzer to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Showing 'Greatness'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has answered the call for greatness, author Brad Meltzer tells Newsmax.

During an interview for "John Bachman Now," Meltzer compared Zelenskyy to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"What makes a great leader — it's not what they run on and not if they kept their campaign promises or whether they got more votes than anyone else," Meltzer told Bachman on Wednesday. "What makes a great leader is how they react to a disaster. That is what makes greatness.

"What you’re seeing right now in the Ukraine, Zelenskyy is figuring out a way to unite Republicans and Democrats here, to say, We need your help. This is a David and Goliath fight, and we need more stones."

Meltzer, whose latest novel is "The Lightning Rod," told Bachman that research for his new book led to a fascinating discovery.

"The government currently has about a dozen secret warehouses hidden all across the country … that basically came out of the Cold War … that prepare us in case there’s a bio-terror attack, whether it’s smallpox or anthrax or anything else," Meltzer said.

"Whether you’re in Florida, or you’re in California, Idaho or Iowa, there is — near your airports — usually a hidden warehouse, and they will have within hours the antidote at your doorstep."

Meltzer said the government took steps to guard against bioterrorism because it understands there’s little to do against a nuclear attack.

"We’re not ready at all," he said. "No one wins in a nuclear war."

Those bioterror warehouses are prominent in the final chapters of "The Lightning Rod," released Tuesday. The book begins in a way common to Meltzer’s readers.

"I always start these books with my own fears and this book opens with one of my great ones," Meltzer told Bachman. "You see a character hands his car keys over to a valet at a fancy restaurant. The valet, instead of parking the car though, hits the little GPS button on the steering wheel and says the magic words: 'Go home.'

"And now that car is headed to the man’s house. The valet has his car keys and therefore has his house keys that are on there, too — this is a robbery. But as the valet breaks into the man’s house, he sees there’s another man waiting with a gun. This is not a robbery at all, this is a trap."

Author James Patterson has called "The Lightning Rod" his "favorite Brad Meltzer novel — so far — and that’s high, high praise. The book is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride with half a dozen memorable characters."

