CENTCOM: US Strikes 10,000th Target in Iran Operation

The U.S. military marked a major milestone Wednesday, almost four weeks into Operation Epic Fury, recording its 10,000th strike on an Iranian target, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in an operational update on X.

Cooper said U.S. forces have now carried out more than 10,000 strikes since the campaign began on Feb. 28 and remain “on plan or ahead of plan” in achieving objectives to eliminate Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

He described U.S. precision strikes as having “overwhelmed Iranian air defenses,” producing “tangible effects,” and said U.S. combat flights over Iran are degrading Tehran’s ability to attack U.S. forces and regional allies.

Cooper added that U.S. strikes have destroyed the vast majority of Iran’s largest naval vessels, claiming that 92 % are no longer able to sail, and that Iran’s drone and missile launch rates are down by more than 90 % as a result of U.S. and allied operations.

He also said more than two‑thirds of Iran’s missile, drone, and naval production facilities and shipyards have been damaged or destroyed, and that U.S. forces have maintained air superiority and flown over 10,000 combat sorties in the campaign.

Cooper called the performance of long‑range B‑52 bombers and the more than 50,000 U.S. troops involved “embody the courage and resilience” of service members.

Iran has mounted a sustained response with missiles and drones that have struck Israeli territory and U.S. and allied facilities across the Middle East since the conflict began.

Multiple Iranian retaliatory missile barrages have hit locations across Israel, with documented impacts including residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, and one strike on March 1 killed at least nine Israeli civilians.

Iranian missiles and drones have injured thousands of people in Israel, with more than 4,000 reported injured in total.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have also affected U.S. bases and allied facilities in Gulf states, with missiles flying through regional airspace and causing infrastructure damage, and incidents of drone strikes hitting U.S. Embassy buildings resulting in minor damage.

As of mid‑March, U.S. authorities reported at least 13 U.S. service members killed in the conflict and roughly 232 wounded, with more than 200 of the wounded returning to duty.

Earlier in the conflict, U.S. military statements placed U.S. deaths at six confirmed, though subsequent reporting increased that total as the campaign continued.

Iran’s actions have had major implications for global energy markets and shipping.

In response to U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued warnings that effectively halted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a sharp decline in vessel traffic.

At least 12 merchant ships were damaged and one tugboat sunk in the broader Strait of Hormuz crisis, and shipping traffic dropped initially by roughly 70 %, and at peaks effectively to zero.

The disruption affected about one‑fifth of the world’s daily oil supply and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas, prompting major carriers to suspend operations and reroute via much longer passages.

Fears of prolonged closure and heightened risk pushed Brent crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, with peaks reported around $126 per barrel.

The combination of military hostilities and disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has driven increased war‑risk insurance surcharges for shipping and contributed to broader economic impacts on global supply chains, raw commodities, and inflationary pressures in energy‑dependent economies.

While U.S. officials portray Operation Epic Fury as degrading Iran’s combat capabilities and limiting Tehran’s ability to strike outward, Iran’s retaliatory strikes have inflicted casualties and infrastructure damage on Israeli and U.S. interests across the region.

Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has had profound effects on oil prices and global shipping.

U.S. military officials continue to assert that Iran’s ability to wage offensive operations is declining as U.S. forces maintain air superiority and operational momentum.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.