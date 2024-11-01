Botswana President Concedes Defeat in Election, Ending Ruling Party's 58 Years in Power

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana President Mogweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election Friday, in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party's 58 years in power since independence from Britain in 1966.

Masisi's concession came before final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections.

The main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change held a strong lead in the partial results, making its candidate, Duma Boko, the favorite to become president of a southern African country that is one of the world's biggest producers of mined diamonds.

Masisi said he had called Boko to inform him he was conceding defeat.

