×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | boris johnson | zelenskyy

UK's Johnson Supports Need for More Sanctions to Put 'Maximum Pressure' on Putin

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, following a meeting with Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on March 2, 2022. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 08:58 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed on a call that sanctions need to go further to exert maximum pressure on Russia's Vladimir Putin in coming days, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy (on call) that the U.K. was rallying UN General Assembly members today, to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia at this afternoon's UN meeting in New York," the spokesperson added.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed on a call that sanctions need to go further to exert maximum pressure on Russia's Vladimir Putin in coming days, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. "The Prime Minister...
boris johnson, zelenskyy, russia, ukraine
76
2022-58-02
Wednesday, 02 March 2022 08:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved