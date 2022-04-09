×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boris johnson | volodymyr zelenskyy | kyiv | ukraine | uk

Boris Johnson Makes 'Surprise' Visit to Kyiv to Meet Zelenskyy

boris johnson speaks to the media during a press conference
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:36 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "surprise" visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to social media posts.

Ukrainian officials shared a photo of Johnson and Zelenskyy sitting across the table from each other in the Ukrainian capital, the Daily Mail reported.

The photo from the Embassy of Ukraine to the U.K. read, "Surprise," with a winking emoji.

"Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelenskyy," presidential aide Andriy Sybiha wrote on Facebook, according to the Mail.

A visit to Kyiv amid Russia's stalking the city from the outskirts was unheard of just weeks ago amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

U.K. security officials were "having kittens" about Johnson traveling to a war zone, an expression of concern for the safety of such a visit just weeks ago.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "surprise" visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to social media posts.
boris johnson, volodymyr zelenskyy, kyiv, ukraine, uk
142
2022-36-09
Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved