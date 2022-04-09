Boris Johnson Makes 'Surprise' Visit to Kyiv to Meet Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "surprise" visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to social media posts.

Ukrainian officials shared a photo of Johnson and Zelenskyy sitting across the table from each other in the Ukrainian capital, the Daily Mail reported.

The photo from the Embassy of Ukraine to the U.K. read, "Surprise," with a winking emoji.

"Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelenskyy," presidential aide Andriy Sybiha wrote on Facebook, according to the Mail.

A visit to Kyiv amid Russia's stalking the city from the outskirts was unheard of just weeks ago amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

U.K. security officials were "having kittens" about Johnson traveling to a war zone, an expression of concern for the safety of such a visit just weeks ago.