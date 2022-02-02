×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | boris johnson | russia | danger | ukraine

Boris Johnson: Russia Poses 'Clear and Present Danger' in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Peter Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 06:48 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head in an effort to force a change to the architecture of European security, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing he was not exaggerating Russia's threat.

"This is a clear and present danger. We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign," Johnson said, adding he would talk to Putin on Wednesday.

"It's about the whole European security architecture, because be in no doubt about what I think President Putin is trying to achieve here. I think that he is trying, by holding a gun as it were to the head of Ukraine, by intimidating Ukraine, to get us to change the way we look at (European security)."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head in an effort to force a change to the architecture of European security, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing he was not exaggerating Russia's threat. "This is a clear and present...
boris johnson, russia, danger, ukraine
135
2022-48-02
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 06:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved