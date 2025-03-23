Bondi: US in 'Modern Day Warfare' Against Venezuelan Gang

The Supreme Court will become involved in the dispute over whether President Donald Trump can use the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to expel alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"We are in modern day warfare," Bondi told Fox News host Maria Baritromo Sunday. "They have invaded our country, TDA, Tren de Aragua. They are organized, they have a command structure. They are sending money to each other throughout the country and out of the country back to support their terrorist actions. It's modern day warfare, and we are going to continue to fight that and protect American citizens every single step of the way."

She also labeled Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia as an "out-of-control judge" for his examination of the administration's use of the centuries-old wartime law, as well as his push to determine if the administration defied his order to turn around planes carrying the suspected gang members out of the country.

"He is a federal judge trying to control our entire foreign policy, and he cannot do it," said Bondi. "He dragged us into court on a Saturday without any notice, and then he's continuing these hearings. He's trying to ask us about national security information which he is absolutely not titled to. We are appealing and we will be in court again Monday. We will win; we will prevail."

The detained people, who have been sent to El Salvador, are "not immigrants," Bondi added.

"They are illegal aliens who are committing the most violent crimes you can imagine on Americans."