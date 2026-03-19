McIlvenna: UK's Reliability as America's Principal Ally Endures

OPINION

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, serves as the main European base for U.S. strategic bombers, thanks to both geography and a tradition of political cooperation.

The base has hosted B-52s, B-1Bs, and B-2 Spirits for deployments and exercises.

When the United States requires long runways and a government willing to accept political risk, it turns to London, not Berlin or Paris.

This pattern reflects a deeply rooted partnership: when Washington needs a European partner for complex military operations, Britain is the most reliable choice.

This partnership originated during the Cold War, when Britain hosted United States Air Force aircraft and played a central role in NATO's nuclear deterrence strategy.

Regular bomber operations from British bases fostered a close operational relationship.

By the conclusion of the Cold War, the United Kingdom had become America’s most deeply integrated military partner in Europe, with shared procedures and interoperability that continue to the present.

Britain’s willingness to support U.S. military action was tested in 1986, when American bombers struck Libya after a terrorist attack in Berlin.

While many European countries refused to allow U.S. aircraft to use their airspace, Margaret Thatcher authorized the operation from British bases, despite significant criticism.

Defending her decision in the House of Commons, she declared, "The United States has stood by us in times of need, as we have stood by her.

"To refuse their request for the use of bases here would have been to abandon our responsibilities as an ally and to weaken the fight against terrorism."

This established a pattern of political resolve and readiness to act, one which would recur for decades.

RAF Fairford's strategic significance was highlighted during the 1991 Gulf War, when B-52 bombers conducted missions against Saddam Hussein from its runways.

Although other NATO allies provided logistical support to the coalition, few could match Fairford's capacity for sustained bomber operations.

This cemented its role as a critical element of United States power projection in Europe.

After Sept. 11, NATO invoked Article 5 and many European allies joined the campaign in Afghanistan. While geography limited the use of European bomber bases, Britain emerged as the key U.S. coalition partner on the ground, deploying substantial forces and taking on high-risk missions. This commitment reinforced Britain’s status in Washington as the indispensable European ally.

The 2003 invasion of Iraq represented a divisive moment that tested the strength of the alliance. The government of Prime Minister Tony Blair supported the United States despite widespread public protests and opposition from France and Germany.

RAF Fairford was once again utilized for United States bomber operations.

Britain's willingness to participate in major combat operations alongside the United States, even under significant political strain, distinguished it from other European powers.

Blair articulated this commitment by stating, "when America knocks, we deliver," a phrase that underscored his perspective on the special relationship as one characterized by consistent reliability.

The 2011 NATO intervention in Libya was characterized by a more collective approach, with Britain and France assuming leadership roles alongside the United States.

Although many NATO allies contributed air power, Britain once again distinguished itself as one of the few European countries willing to conduct sustained combat operations in partnership with the United States, providing essential support throughout the campaign.

During the campaign against ISIS from 2014 to 2019, Britain conducted combat missions from RAF Akrotiri and contributed special forces on the ground.

United States bomber deployments to Fairford reinforced the base’s enduring strategic value, illustrating how the partnership adapts to evolving security threats.

Currently, RAF Fairford is a premier U.S. bomber base in Europe, hosting deployments for deterrence, exercises, and contingency planning.

While many European countries contribute to NATO, British governments have prioritized close defense ties with the U.S. — even at political cost. This commitment keeps the partnership dynamic and responsive to changing security needs.

For 70 years, the Atlantic alliance has relied on American military power and Britain's political resolve. While other European nations provide valuable capabilities, Washington turns to London when decisive action is required.

The runway at RAF Fairford symbolizes this special relationship, representing a partnership that continues to shape Western security and remains central to the defense of Europe and beyond.

Peter McIlvenna is a British cultural commentator, Christian advocate, and host of "Hearts of Oak." He was National Campaign Manager for the UK Independence Party and is chief of staff to Lord Pearson in the House of Lords. He speaks on free speech, Christian values, and Islamisation of the West, and is a fellow of the Institute for the American Future and American Freedom Alliance.