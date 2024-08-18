WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bomb remove northern ireland world war bomb

More than 400 Homes Evacuated in Northern Ireland to Remove World War II Bomb

Sunday, 18 August 2024 10:00 AM EDT

Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb.

The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday.

The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles (15 kilometers) east of Belfast.

“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said. “I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.”

Police had set up barricades and asked drivers to avoid the area.

An emergency support center was set up for residents who had to move out of their homes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb. The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday. The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County...
bomb remove northern ireland world war bomb
131
2024-00-18
Sunday, 18 August 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved